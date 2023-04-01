Andhra Pradesh: Nannaya university offers diploma course in Kuchipudi dance for women candidates

April 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The University College of Arts and Commence of the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram) on Saturday released a notification for admission into Diploma in Kuchipudi dance for women candidates from the present academic year. The course duration is one year.

The total seats are 20 and in those 10 seats have been reserved for the students enrolled in the university campus in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, said university Registrar T. Ashok.

The classes would be conducted three days a week on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram. The candidates who have completed Intermediate are eligible to apply for the course.

The applications will be accepted from April 3 and April 18 is the last date to apply online. For more details, contact 9912662500, 9505432657 and email aknudancediploma@gmail.com