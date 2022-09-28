Andhra Pradesh: NAMEL launches three-year programme to improve livelihood opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

Narketpally-Addanki-Medarametla Expressway Limited (NAMEL) launched a three-year assistance programme at Palnadu Oasis Convention Centre at Piduguralla in Palnadu district on Wednesday as part of the Livelihood Enhancement Plan (LEP) designed by Cube Advisors, under which a financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month will be provided to 230 people.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, Cube Advisors CEO Hari Kishan Reddy, president H.M. Karna, chief E&S officer Ashok Sharma handed over the demand draft to the beneficiaries.

“The Cube Highways is committed to inclusive development the areas surrounding the infrastructure projects it operates. This initiative is a part of several other targeted programmes designed by Cube Advisors to support livelihoods, improve skills, and facilitate an environment that empowers individuals to explore better economic opportunities,” said Mr. Hari Kishan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that it was necessary to develop highways. He invited the Cube Highways to collaborate with the State government in various programmes such as the Velugu scheme of the APSSDC for skill development.

The 230 beneficiaries included differently abled, chronically unwell, and other vulnerable people who are not able to get benefits from the economic opportunities arising out of the development of the expressway. The final list of beneficiaries was prepared within the project impact area after an extensive study conducted by third party agencies.

The livelihood enhancement programme will improve economic security and the quality of life of the identified individuals and communities through focused interventions aimed at developing skills and providing assets for better livelihood opportunities.