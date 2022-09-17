Andhra Pradesh: Name new Parliament building after Ambedkar, says Congress

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 17, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the Centre to name the new Parliament building after B.R. Ambedkar.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, APCC president S. Sailajanath said, “Dr. Ambedkar had played a vital role in making our democracy and its institutions strong and viable. He gave us the best Constitution possible, which embodied the values of liberty, equality, fraternity and social justice.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sailajanath said it would be appropriate to name the new Parliament building after this great man.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app