Andhra Pradesh: Name new Parliament building after Ambedkar, says Congress

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the Centre to name the new Parliament building after B.R. Ambedkar.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, APCC president S. Sailajanath said, “Dr. Ambedkar had played a vital role in making our democracy and its institutions strong and viable. He gave us the best Constitution possible, which embodied the values of liberty, equality, fraternity and social justice.”

Mr. Sailajanath said it would be appropriate to name the new Parliament building after this great man.