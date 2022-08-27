Andhra Pradesh: Naidu’s victory in Kuppam in 2024 impossible, says Peddireddi

‘The TDP president had ignored development of his constituency when he was the Chief Minister’

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that the victory of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam in the 2024 Assembly elections is impossible.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy brushed aside the allegations of Mr. Naidu against the YSRCP in connection with the attack on Anna Canteen during his recent visit to the constituency.

Like never before, Mr. Naidu had provoked the people in Kuppam for his political mileage, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said, and added that the “people will defeat Mr. Naidu as he lacks moral values.”

During his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu had ignored development of Kuppam, he alleged.

“Why hasn’t he completed the Galeru-Nagari Kuppam branch canal during his tenure as Chief Minister? How can he question the Chief Minister as to what he has done in the three years? Our government has allocated 10,000 pucca houses to the poor and sanctioned ₹66 crore to the Kuppam Municipality,” the Minister said.

Mr. Naidu could win in Kuppam for the last 33 years by hoodwinking the people there, the Minister alleged. That was the reason why the TDP faced defeat in the local body and municipal elections in Kuppam, he added.

Mr. Naidu had visited Kuppam 15 times in the last three years, three times this year alone, and this showed his desperation, the Minister observed.

In the stone-pelting by the TDP activists, a two-year-old girl was also injured, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

HNSS works

Faulting Mr. Naidu for the incomplete Handri-Neeva Kuppam branch canal works, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the government would soon complete the works. “We will seek votes in Kuppam only after the HNSS works are completed,” he said.