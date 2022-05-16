Andhra Pradesh: Naidu’s ‘Badude Badudu’ likely to set the goalpost for Kadapa TDP

Cadres upbeat over the party chief’s visit to the region

TDP leaders inspecting the site identified for the rally in Kamalapuram constituency of Kadapa district on Monday, which party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres are upbeat over former Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kadapa district for the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme on Wednesday (May 18), as he is expected to set the tone for the party’s election strategy in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to reach Kadapa airport by 10.30 a.m, and address a coordination committee meeting of the combined Kadapa district units.

Later, he will reach Kamalapuram via Chennur and Khajipet to participate in the public meeting. It is at this meeting that Mr. Naidu will review the performance of various constituency units and identify units where political activity is found to be sluggish, and encourage those in charge of them to work harder.

District leaders and cadres said Mr. Naidu is likely to set goals for the next two years in the run-up to the general elections. In the 1999 general elections, the TDP had bagged eight out of the eleven constituencies in Kadapa district, indicating the presence of a strong grassroots support for the party which again needs to be rejuvenated, feel cadres.

The party’s Parliamentary constituency in-charges M. Linga Reddy (Kadapa), R. Sreenivasa Reddy (Rajampeta) and Kamalapuram and Proddatur Assembly in-charges P. Narasimha Reddy and G.V. Praveen Kumar Reddy, State organising secretary V.S. Mukhtiyar among others inspected the site identified for the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme, where Mr. Naidu will address the ‘shortcomings of the YSRCP government’.

“The meeting is expected to guide the cadres on the need to stay in touch with the grassroots and explain the State government’s failures,” says Pulivendula constituency in-charge M. Ravindranath Reddy (B. Tech Ravi).

Similarly, Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy, who earlier headed the combined Kadapa district unit, says issues such as the failure to start work on Kadapa steel plant, unfinished irrigation projects, anomalies in welfare schemes and alleged diversion of MGNREGS funds sanctioned by the Centre would be discussed at the meeting.