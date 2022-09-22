Andhra Pradesh: Naidu used BCs as vote bank, alleges Minister

‘No political move behind renaming health university after YSR’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 22, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Supplies Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about BC welfare as he has done nothing for them during his tenure, Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has alleged.

Mr. Naidu had used the BCs as a vote bank, the Minister said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

In contrast, the YSRCP was according top priority to the BC’s, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled almost all the assurances he had given to the BCs during his padayatara in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given 56% of the berths to the SC, ST, BC and minorities in the first Cabinet and 70% of the posts to them in the second Cabinet. “This shows that the government is committed to the uplift of the BCs,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister said there was no political motive behind renaming NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

It was YSR who had launched Aarogyasri scheme and ushered in a significant change in the field of healthcare, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app