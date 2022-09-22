Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu used BCs as vote bank, alleges Minister

Civil Supplies Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Civil Supplies Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about BC welfare as he has done nothing for them during his tenure, Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has alleged.

Mr. Naidu had used the BCs as a vote bank, the Minister said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

In contrast, the YSRCP was according top priority to the BC’s, the Minister said.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled almost all the assurances he had given to the BCs during his padayatara in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given 56% of the berths to the SC, ST, BC and minorities in the first Cabinet and 70% of the posts to them in the second Cabinet. “This shows that the government is committed to the uplift of the BCs,” he said.

The Minister said there was no political motive behind renaming NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

It was YSR who had launched Aarogyasri scheme and ushered in a significant change in the field of healthcare, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 8:19:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-naidu-used-bcs-as-vote-bank-alleges-minister/article65923282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY