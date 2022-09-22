Andhra Pradesh: Naidu used BCs as vote bank, alleges Minister

‘No political move behind renaming health university after YSR’

‘No political move behind renaming health university after YSR’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about BC welfare as he has done nothing for them during his tenure, Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has alleged.

Mr. Naidu had used the BCs as a vote bank, the Minister said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

In contrast, the YSRCP was according top priority to the BC’s, the Minister said.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled almost all the assurances he had given to the BCs during his padayatara in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given 56% of the berths to the SC, ST, BC and minorities in the first Cabinet and 70% of the posts to them in the second Cabinet. “This shows that the government is committed to the uplift of the BCs,” he said.

The Minister said there was no political motive behind renaming NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

It was YSR who had launched Aarogyasri scheme and ushered in a significant change in the field of healthcare, he added.