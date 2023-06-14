Andhra Pradesh: Naidu urges Centre to take action against Jagan for his ‘corrupt activities’

June 14, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RALLABUDUGURU (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded that the Central government should initiate action against the corrupt practices of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting at Rallabuduguru in Kuppam Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP government was steeped in corruption.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself condemned Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corrupt activities,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said that the Union Ministers who were speaking against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “corrupt administration” should also take action against him.

“Now, the YSRCP activists are exchanging the ₹2,000 banknotes at the wine shops in the state,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the welfare schemes listed in the TDP’s manifesto, he said that the State would flourish only when assets were created.

“I will commence creation of assets from Kuppam,” he said. Mr. Naidu said if the TDP comes to power, women would be provided free travel in APSRTC buses.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu entered the Kuppam Assembly constituency near Rallabuduguru village by road from the Bengaluru airport.

His visit was delayed by more than five hours. However, hundreds of TDP cadres and women extended him a grand reception.

As part of his three-day visit to Kuppam, the TDP chief would be holding a series of meetings with party cadres of the four mandals of Shantipuram, Ramakuppam, Kuppam, Gudupalle, and Kuppam municipality.

On Thursday, Mr. Naidu will kick-start the main programme, ‘Kuppam Lo Laksha Votla Majority Lakshyam’ (getting one lakh votes majority in Kuppam is the objective), in Kuppam town.

The police made elaborate security arrangements for Naidu’s visit.

