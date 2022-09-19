Andhra Pradesh: Naidu to meet Telugu Desam cadres at Chittoor sub-jail

The party leaders were remanded in connection with the violence reported from Kuppam last month

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet visit the sub-jail here on Tuesday and meet the party leaders who have been remanded in connection with the sporadic violence reported from Kuppam last month.

According to the party sources, Mr. Naidu will land at Renigunta airport at 12.15 p.m. and reach the sub-jail by road. He will meet the TDP leaders including former MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu who has been arrested under the Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC . He was arrested last month under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and obtained a bail. However, he was arrested again and remanded in connection with fresh cases.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to call on the cadres between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m., before visiting the house of former Mayor Katari Hemalatha at Ganganapalle. He will fly to Vijayawada in the evening.

Meanwhile, the police have made elaborate bandobust in Chittoor as Mr. Naidu’s visit precedes the scheduled tour of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Kuppam. Keeping the violence reported from Kuppam last month, the police do not want to take any chances.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh met the party cadres at the sub-jail on August 30.

TDP leader V. Surendra Kumar said that the bail petition of the remanded cadres would be heard in the court on Tuesday. In case the cadres would get bail, Mr. Naidu might proceed to Kuppam along with them.