Andhra Pradesh: Naidu takes up NTRUHS issue with Governor

The Hindu Bureau September 22, 2022 18:19 IST

TDP national president urges Harichandan to ensure that the name of the health university is retained

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lodged a complaint with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan against the Bill passed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly renaming Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences. A delegation, led by party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday urged the Governor to ensure that the name of the health university was retained as NTRUHS. Mr. Naidu said the “unilateral decisions of the State government” were brought to the notice of the Governor. The health University had been founded by the TDP founder and former Chief Minister of the combined State N.T. Rama Rao in 1986. It was during the TDP term that a medical college was established in each district. As many as 18 medical colleges were started, Mr. Naidu said.



