Andhra Pradesh: Naidu slams Jagan for reversing Polavaram fate

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for reversing the fate of Polavaram with his ‘reverse tendering policy’.

Addressing a zoom conference with party leaders on Thursday, Mr. Naidu deplored that Mr. Jagan destroyed the State’s lifeline project, Polavaram, with his policies. Mr. Jagan spoke greatly about the results of his reverse tenders but now the same became a huge setback for the project. The State government did not follow the directions of the Centre, which eventually caused irreparable loss to Polavaram, he said.

The TDP chief recalled how the State government changed the agency though the Centre suggested against it. The government should take 100% responsibility for damage done to Polavaram diaphragm wall. Poor operation of the project caused huge losses. Mr. Jagan promised to complete Polavaram in 2020 itself but he has failed to do so even in 2022, he added.