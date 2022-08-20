Andhra Pradesh: Naidu sees ‘dire need’ to save people from YSRCP

‘Ruling party using falsehood to spread canards against the opposition parties’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged party leaders to effectively foil the attempts of the YSR Congress Party to mislead people of the State on key issues and government programmes.

In a review meeting with the party incharges of Assembly constituencies, Mr. Naidu said, “There is an immediate and dire need to save people from the YSRCP.” He alleged that by using falsehood as a tool, the ruling party leaders had been spreading canards against the opposition parties.

Harassment of the innocent, indiscriminate encroachment of lands, foisting of cases, and demolition of buildings had become common place, he alleged. People were losing jobs due to faulty policies of the government and cases of suicides by victims of harassment by the ruling party leaders surfaced frequently from across the State, he said.

He urged the party leaders and workers to work at the grassroot level and instil faith and confidence among the suppressed and oppressed sections. He said they should work for the welfare of the people and win their confidence.

The TDP chief has been holding review meetings with the party’s Assembly segment incharges for last four days and, so far, he has covered 17 Assembly constituencies.

He said the constituency incharges should make themselves available to the party workers and the public in general for at least 15 days in a month and that party observers should tour their respective areas for at least eight days in a month. He said the party workers should be given priority and they should be treated with respect.