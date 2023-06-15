Andhra Pradesh: Naidu says he relies on Kuppam’s ‘rock solid’ support

June 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he enjoys “rock solid support” of the people of Kuppam Assembly constituency and that he will “rely on it forever.”

Speaking after launching the ‘One lakh votes majority’ programme in the constituency on June 15 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu recalled the affection showered on him by the voters of Kuppam constituency.

“Only people of Kuppam and Hindupur have cast their vote in favour of the TDP candidates for nine consecutive times, and the TDP will ever remain grateful for their support,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the YSR Congress Party’s “misgovernance,” Mr. Naidu said the State suffered badly in the last four years due to the “inept administration and lawlessness.”

“The YSRCP’s days are numbered. The people are ready to show the ruling party the door and welcome the TDP regime in about six months,” he said amid a thunderous round of applause.

Recalling Kuppam’s transformation from a godforsaken land into a VIP constituency in the last 35 years, Mr. Naidu exhorted the people of the constituency to ensure his victory with “one lakh majority” in order to take the development agenda forward.

He also called upon the cadres to reach out to the people and stand by them during the turbulent times in order to achieve this milestone.

