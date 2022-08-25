Andhra Pradesh: Naidu responsible for clashes in Kuppam, alleges Sajjala

TDP has crossed the line and lost the eligibility to continue as a political party, he says

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
August 25, 2022 20:31 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for the clashes in Kuppam, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP activists, anxious over Mr. Naidu’s visit to Kuppam, tried to remove the YSRCP flags already existing in the village.

“Mr. Naidu is the first accused in the Kuppam clashes as he tried to disturb the peaceful atmosphere there,” the YSRCP leader said, adding that the opposition party had “crossed the line and lost the eligibility to continue as a political party.”

Slamming Mr. Naidu for “intentionally inciting people and provoking them for political gain,” he faulted the TDP president for opening his office now despite representing Kuppam for the last 30 years.

He said the opposition party was unable to digest the “good governance” and trying to mislead and create a wrong impression by instigating such attacks.

Terming the “attacks by the TDP cadre” as a “deliberate attempt” by Mr. Naidu to regain the faith of the people of Kuppam, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said people had already rejected TDP in the local body elections.

“People of Kuppam have seen development under the YSRCP government,” he said, and added that Mr. Naidu was unable to digest the overwhelming support to the YSRCP.

Pawan flayed

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy also flayed Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for stating that he would strive to “free Andhra Pradesh from the YSRCP.”

“Everyone knows that Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan are working together and want to stop all welfare schemes. The people are always with the YSRCP and will extend their support in all the elections,” he asserted.

