Andhra Pradesh: Naidu resorting to false propaganda at Mahanadu, say YSRCP leaders

May 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was spreading falsehood against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram, alleged the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP ) leaders on May 27 (Saturday).

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) were addressing the media separately, at the party central office at Tadepalli here.

Stating that Mr. Naidu had never considered the manifesto as an important document after winning the elections, Mr. Ramesh alleged that the TDP government miserably failed in keeping the poll promises between 2014 and 2019.

In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered more than 98% of the poll promises in the last four years, he said, and added that the Chief Minister emerged as a champion of the Backward Classes (BCs) by empowering them politically, economically and socially.

Mr. Nani said that the TDP would not be able to regain its lost glory, despite all the efforts of Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Nani said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared his entire family assets as ₹500 crore, whereas Mr. Naidu and his family together declared more than ₹1,000 crore.

“In Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu is the richest politician, who had started his career with two acres of land,” Mr. Nani added.

“Until the advent of Heritage company, Mr. Naidu did not have any business entities to earn crores of rupees. The company earned profits suddenly only after Mr. Naidu became the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

“Mr. Naidu is alleging that there is corruption worth ₹2 lakh crore in the YSRCP government in last four years. This is illogical, as the State budget is around ₹2.5 lakh crore,” he added.