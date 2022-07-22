Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu resorting to false campaign on flood relief measures, says Sajjala

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR July 22, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 20:30 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media supporting him are carrying out a false campaign on the flood relief measures, alleges Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Mr. Naidu visiting flood victims was more like a political publicity campaign, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while addressing the media on Friday.

Mr. Naidu was touring the flood-hit areas only to instigate the people against the State government by making baseless allegations.

During the TDP term, Mr. Naidu had failed miserably in providing relief measures to the affected people as he focussed only on publicity, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

Distribution of aid

In contrast, the YSRCP government was distributing ₹2,000 to each family in the flood-hit areas besides the ration supplies, and was successful in protecting the lives of the people, he said, and slammed the Opposition for resorting to mudslinging.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation and kept officials on high alert, besides releasing funds of ₹9.4 crore for taking up relief measures on a war-footing.

In contrast, Mr. Naidu had only promoted himself in disasters such as Hudhud, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

He said the government was successful in tackling the flood situation, and added that people were not going to fall into the Opposition trap.

