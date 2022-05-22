Andhra Pradesh: Naidu questions delay on arrest of YSRCP MLC in murder case

Alleging that efforts were being made to dilute the murder case of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, driver of YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought to know the reasons for the delay in the arrest of the MLC.

“The MLC is attending marriages and functions in Kakinada. The delay in his arrest is leading to the suspicion that the probe is not going in the right direction,” said Mr. Naidu in a statement.

The TDP national president said that he had spoken to Subrahmanyam’s wife Aparna over phone. Mr. Naidu said that the police registered a murder case only after to the agitation by the TDP and the Dalit organisations.

Quoting Ms. Aparna, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP MLC was responsible for the murder.

“The government made all efforts to silence Ms. Aparna with inducements. Then it tried to dilute the case. She told me that justice would be done only if a CBI probe was ordered into the murder,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP would continue its fight till justice was done to the victim’s family members, he said.