Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu lauds Dalit woman for ‘fighting for justice’

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 07, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:15 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded the fighting spirit of a Dalit woman Padma. 

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr. Naidu drew parallel between Ms. Padma and Pinathalli in the ‘Jai Bheem’ movie. He said that Ms. Padma was ‘Nellore Pinathallli’ for her relentless fight demanding justice for the death of her husband Udayagiri Narayana.  

“She (Ms. Padma) did not yield to the intimidations or allurements. Her fight reminds me of Pinathalli in the Jai Bheem movie. Her fight for justice is an inspiration to one and all,” said Mr. Naidu. 

The TDP chief said Ms. Padma had been fighting against the system and the government demanding punishment for the culprits. She was holding Podalakuru SI Kareemulla responsible for the death of her husband.

The State government was forced to act as the National SC Commission initiated an inquiry. The government should not close the issue by extending compensation to her family. Instead, action should be taken against the culprits. The government should not water down the Dalit killing case, he added.

