HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu has no right to talk about agriculture, says MLC-elect Ravibabu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu had earlier termed agriculture as unproductive, ignored works under Jalayagnam, but is now visiting irrigation projects only to show the YSRCP government in poor light, says MLC-elect Ravibabu

August 13, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about agriculture and irrigation, says MLC-elect K. Ravibabu.

Mr. Ravibabu, who had been S. Kota MLA during 2004-2009, was recently made MLC under the Governor’s quota.

Mr. Naidu had dubbed agriculture as an unproductive profession, and he was a strong votary of the services sector saying that it would help create wealth and job opportunities, Mr. Ravibabu told The Hindu on Sunday.

It was the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who had taken the initiative to provide irrigation to one-crore acres under the Jalayagnam scheme he rolled out in 2004-05, as Mr. Naidu ignored the sector when he was at the helm in the unified State between 1995 and 2004, Mr. Ravibabu said.

Mr. Naidu had failed to complete the irrigation projects taken up under Jalayagnam when he became the Chief Minister after bifurcation in 2014, Mr. Ravibabu alleged.

“Strangely, Mr. Naidu is now visiting all the irrigation projects to show Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in poor light, although the government has been working silently to complete all the unfinished works, including Polavaram,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.