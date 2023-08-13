Andhra Pradesh: Naidu has no right to talk about agriculture, says MLC-elect Ravibabu

August 13, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about agriculture and irrigation, says MLC-elect K. Ravibabu.

Mr. Ravibabu, who had been S. Kota MLA during 2004-2009, was recently made MLC under the Governor’s quota.

Mr. Naidu had dubbed agriculture as an unproductive profession, and he was a strong votary of the services sector saying that it would help create wealth and job opportunities, Mr. Ravibabu told The Hindu on Sunday.

It was the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who had taken the initiative to provide irrigation to one-crore acres under the Jalayagnam scheme he rolled out in 2004-05, as Mr. Naidu ignored the sector when he was at the helm in the unified State between 1995 and 2004, Mr. Ravibabu said.

Mr. Naidu had failed to complete the irrigation projects taken up under Jalayagnam when he became the Chief Minister after bifurcation in 2014, Mr. Ravibabu alleged.

“Strangely, Mr. Naidu is now visiting all the irrigation projects to show Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in poor light, although the government has been working silently to complete all the unfinished works, including Polavaram,” he said.