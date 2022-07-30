Andhra Pradesh: Naidu had done nothing for Hudhud victims, alleges Gudivada Amarnath

‘As Chief Minister then, he had only resorted to publicity binge’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in false propaganda on the rescue operations made by the government during the recent Godavari floods, Minister of IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath also alleged that when Hudhud struck Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu, who was then Chief Minister, had done nothing for the victims, except going on a publicity binge and giving empty promises.

Mr. Naidu had never provided immediate relief during natural calamities, the Minister alleged and asked the TDP leader to explain what had happened to the funds collected from various sources after the cyclone.

He reiterated that the government had put its best foot forward in reaching out to the flood victims.

Slamming the Opposition for misleading the people on the State’s financial position, Mr. Amarnath said the YSRCP government had borrowed ₹1.15 lakh crore, which was much less than the borrowings during the TDP term.

The Minister said that ₹1.65 lakh crore had been spent in the last three years on public welfare.