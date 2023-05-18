ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu exhorts people to fight against corrupt practices of YSRCP government

May 18, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The TDP supremo lashes out at the government for looting public money through its policies on liquor, sand and mining

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a roadshow at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 18 (Thursday) asked people to fight against the “corrupt practices of the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh.”

Addressing a roadshow at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP policies on liquor, sand, and mining were leading to “organised corruption on a large scale.”

“The government is looting public money by selling local liquor brands at exorbitant prices. People are forced to buy liquor in cash instead of UPI payment channels as the government does not want proper audit of the same. The government also revised the power tariffs eight times in the last four years, and is planning to increase them again as it is buying power at a higher rate from private companies,” Mr. Naidu said.

Expressing concern over collection of hefty fees for mineral extraction, Mr. Naidu urged people to question these policies as they would impact them adversely either directly or indirectly.

Referring to the allocation of house sites (one cent) for the poor in the R5 Zone in Amaravati, Mr. Naidu said the TDP government had earmarked five percent of the total extent of lands for the marginalised sections in the capital region.

“The allocation of one cent of land to each family is not enough to construct a house,” he opined.

Earlier, former S. Kota MLA and in-charge of the constituency Kolla Lalita Kumari and other leaders accorded a rousing reception for Mr. Naidu at Chintalapalem village.

She urged Mr. Naidu to include S. Kota in Visakhapatnam district after the TDP comes to power in the State. She has also urged the TDP supremo to undertake the construction of the Central Tribal University in S. Kota, where land had been acquired during the TDP term.

