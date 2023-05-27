Andhra Pradesh: Naidu demands Jagan’s answer to CBI’s claim on his role in Viveka murder case

May 27, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 27 (Saturday) alleged that “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has the responsibility to reply to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge that he had information about the death of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy much before the news was conveyed to him.”

Referring to the additional affidavit filed by the CBI in the Telangana High Court on May 26, Mr. Naidu, while addressing the party conclave Mahanadu, alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy knew the facts associated with the murder of the former MP much before the world came to know of it.

“You (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) are one of the prime accused in the murder case. But you won the elections by claiming that it is a death caused by cardiac arrest,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything is clear on the involvement of all the accused in the case. Do not blame others for the murder. Does the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have the courage to accept the facts and the role of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder case?” he asked.

“People of Andhra Pradesh should think how the State has been ruled by such people for four years. What will be the future of the State under the rule of such a person?” Mr. Naidu questioned.

The TDP also passed a resolution at the Mahanadu demanding that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy answer the CBI’s claim on his role in the murder case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.