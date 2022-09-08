Andhra Pradesh: Naidu decries station bail to accused in TDP leader’s attack case  

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken exception to the granting of station bail to the accused involved in the attack on party’s former corporator Chennupati Gandhi.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said it exposed the double standards of the police.

The police had foisted attempt-to-murder case against a person who participated in a protest and raised slogans in Kuppam. In Vijayawada, the accused were granted station bail, Mr. Naidu alleged.

The two incidents had brought disgrace to the police department. The image of the AP Police was damaged, he added.

“The police have to act as per the law. Their salaries are being paid with public money. They have to protect people and not culprits,” he observed.