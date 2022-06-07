Andhra Pradesh: Naidu decries ‘attack’ on party leader’s house in Kuppam

TDP president alleges involvement of YSRCP leaders in the incident

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the “attack” on the house of R.R. Ravi, a party leader in Kuppam and former chairman of the Gangamma temple, late on Monday night.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu demanded that the police take stringent action against those involved in the attack.

Expressing concern over “total deterioration of law and order” at Kuppam in Chittoor district, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders and activists, armed with liquor bottles and stones, had attacked the house of Mr. Ravi.

Party leaders in Kuppam reportedly told Mr. Naidu over phone that the miscreants had called Mr. Ravi and issued threats two hours prior to attacking his house.