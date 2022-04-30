Andhra Pradesh: Naidu condemns ‘attack’ on TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the alleged attack on his party’s State secretary Chalapathi Naidu while he was going to file his nomination papers for the Srikalahasti milk society election.

Mr. Naidu took to his Twitter handle to denounce the “cowardly act” of attacking his party leader and destroying his car by the supporters of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He said the incident was reflective of the fear of elections among the ruling party leaders.

He alleged that the police remained silent while the nomination papers were being taken away. Instead of initiating action against those responsible for the attack, they were arresting the TDP leaders who were on their way to file their nominations, Mr. Naidu alleged.