Andhra Pradesh: Naidu condemns ‘attack’ on Chittoor former Mayor
‘Some police officers stooping low to win favours from the ruling party’
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the ‘attack’ on former Mayor of Chittoor K. Hemalatha.
“It is a State-sponsored act. I am shocked to see police officers stooping low to win favours from the ruling party leaders,” said Mr. Naidu.
The TDP chief alleged that the police had foisted a case upon Poorna, a supporter of Ms. Hemalatha by ‘placing ganja in his house’. Ms. Hemalatha, who squatted on the floor in protest, was hit by a police vehicle and she sustained injuries, he said.
Mr. Naidu said that the police was acting like the YSRCP activists. “The TDP will not tolerate such injustice meted out to the common man,” he said.
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh said that the party would take legal course to ensure justice to the TDP activists who were being ‘victimised’ by the ruling party.
