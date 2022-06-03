Andhra Pradesh: Naidu cautions leaders against ‘undercover elements’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu has minced no words while cautioning the in-charge leaders to be wary of “irritants” who can potentially cause damage to the party in the long run.

The caution assumes significance in the wake of the ruling YSR Congress Party getting aggressive in Mr. Naidu’s bastion in a bid to confine him to his Kuppam constituency.

Ahead of the proposed meeting to review the status of the party activities in Tirupati and Chittoor parliamentary constituencies, Mr. Naidu has directed the local leaders to keep such members at bay.

Party senior leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, who is the in-charge for both the Lok Sabha seats, has been clearly told to take note of such leaders.

Tirupati parliamentary seat in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav told the media that Mr. Naidu had already taken cognisance of rampant groupism and instances of undercover elements trying to reach party strategies to rivals, adding that such elements would be nipped in the bud.