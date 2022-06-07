Andhra Pradesh: Naidu blames Jagan for poor results in SSC exams

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owed an explanation to the public on the failure of two lakh students in the 10th class examination in Andhra Pradesh despite his “much trumpeted Nadu-Nedu programme” in the Government schools.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu sought to know why there was a huge gap between the claims made by the government and the latest 10th examination results. Under the TDP regime, the students’ success rate ranged from 90% to 95%. It came down to 67% now under the YSRCP rule. The deep slide reflected the pathetic conditions prevailing in school education. The government should take responsibility for all the two lakh students who lost one full academic year, he said.

Mr. Naidu urged the students not resort to suicides for failing in the examination. They should boldly face the adverse situation, he added.