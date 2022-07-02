Andhra Pradesh: Naidu bats for Alluri Sitharama Raju’s statue on Parliament premises

The NDA government had given its nod for the project during the 13th Lok Sabha, says the TDP chief

The NDA government had given its nod for the project during the 13th Lok Sabha, says the TDP chief

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Union Government to install a statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju on Parliament premises.

In separate letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the former Chief Minister said it was indeed a matter of pride that the revolutionary leader from Andhra Pradesh was recognised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of the 75 years of Independence.

Mr. Naidu said installation of the statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter, who had mobilised the tribes of the Eastern Ghats to rise in revolt against the British rule and came to be known as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (hero of the jungle) would be a fitting tribute to him.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bhimavaram on July 4 to unveil Sitharama Raju’s statue.

Pointing to the fact that Sitharama Raju had led a spirited armed resistance against the British for freedom, the TDP president said even today, his name reverberated among people of the region.

Mr. Naidu said although a decision to install his statue was taken during the 13 th Lok Sabha by the NDA-led government at the request of the then TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh, the change in governments at the Centre and in the State caused delay in installation of the statue.

Mr. Naidu said the project should be taken up without any further delay.