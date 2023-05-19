ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu asks party leaders to work in tandem to win all Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district

May 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The party supremo indicates that former MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari will continue to be at the helm in S. Kota Assembly constituency

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the party leaders at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked party leaders to shun differences if any and work in tandem to win all the Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Naidu, who had organised a roadshow at S. Kota on May 18 (Thursday), convened a meeting with the party leaders in early hours of May 19 (Friday).

The party supremo reportedly favoured the leadership of former MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari as far as the S. Kota Assembly seat was concerned, though several leaders, including Gompa Krishna, were showing interest to lead the party in the constituency where the YSRCP won in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu had provided an opportunity to Ms. Lalita Kumari alone to address the public from the campaign vehicle on Thursday, indicating that she would continue to be the in-charge of the constituency, party sources said.

This provided the much-needed relief for the loyalists of Ms. Lalita Kumari, who had won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

TDP State Executive secretary Kolla Ramprasad, who is the husband of Ms. Lalita Kumari, thanked all the party leaders for making Mr. Naidu’s tour a grand success.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathiraju, former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna, and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao also held talks with Mr. Naidu and explained the party activities in different constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US