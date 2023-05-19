Andhra Pradesh: Naidu asks party leaders to work in tandem to win all Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district

May 19, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked party leaders to shun differences if any and work in tandem to win all the Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Naidu, who had organised a roadshow at S. Kota on May 18 (Thursday), convened a meeting with the party leaders in early hours of May 19 (Friday).

The party supremo reportedly favoured the leadership of former MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari as far as the S. Kota Assembly seat was concerned, though several leaders, including Gompa Krishna, were showing interest to lead the party in the constituency where the YSRCP won in 2019.

Mr. Naidu had provided an opportunity to Ms. Lalita Kumari alone to address the public from the campaign vehicle on Thursday, indicating that she would continue to be the in-charge of the constituency, party sources said.

This provided the much-needed relief for the loyalists of Ms. Lalita Kumari, who had won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

TDP State Executive secretary Kolla Ramprasad, who is the husband of Ms. Lalita Kumari, thanked all the party leaders for making Mr. Naidu’s tour a grand success.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathiraju, former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna, and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao also held talks with Mr. Naidu and explained the party activities in different constituencies.