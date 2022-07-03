Andhra Pradesh: Naidu alleges torture of accused in CID custody in fake letter case

July 03, 2022 22:48 IST

TDP president appeals to DGP to suspend officials concerned for violation of apex court orders

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wrote a letter to Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy regarding the “illegal arrest” of Garlapati Venkateswara Rao and Mokarala Sambasiva Rao in a fake letter case.

Mr. Naidu said Mr. Venkateswara Rao was picked up from his house at Dharanikota village of Amaravati mandal in Palnadu district on June 29, while Mr. Sambasiva Rao was arrested from his house in Amaravati.

The CID sleuths had barged into their houses at midnight, Mr. Naidu alleged. Such acts of the CID were posing a grave threat not only to democracy but also to the Constitution, he added.

The two were subjected to most inhuman and brutal custodial torture reminiscent of the jungle raj, Mr. Naidu alleged.

All this was done as the duo allegedly posted on the social media a fake letter in the name of Y.S. Vijayamma that she resigned from the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu said.

“Where is the need to torture the accused in CID custody?” he asked.

In the light of “gross violations” of the Supreme Court order by the CID, it was appropriate to place the officials concerned under suspension with immediate effect, Mr. Naidu said in the letter.