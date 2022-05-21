Andhra Pradesh: Naidu alleges foul play in death of YSRCP MLC’s former driver

P. Sujatha Varma May 21, 2022 18:38 IST

‘Police trying to hush up the case despite kin insisting that it is a murder’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that the YSRCP government place the facts pertaining to the death of Subramanyam, the former driver of YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu, before the people. In a statement, Mr. Naidu accused the police of trying to hush up the case, even as Subramanyam’s family members insisted that it was a murder. “The TDP has constituted a fact-finding committee to bring out the facts, but the behaviour of the police with the members of the committee in Kakinada is uncalled for,” Mr. Naidu said. The TDP SC Cell president M.S. Raju was unwell and had to be hospitalised after the “police attack” on the team members at the Kakinada hospital. Mr. Naidu alleged that attempts were being made to protect the culprits in the murder case, and said the TDP would continue to fight for justice till the culprits in the case were arrested.



