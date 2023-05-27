ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu advocates withdrawal of ₹500 denomination banknotes to check corruption during elections

May 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu says that he has always been a votary of digital currency and withdrawal of higher denomination banknotes

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has advocated the withdrawal of the ₹500 denomination banknotes from circulation to check corruption during the elections.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural of the party’s two-day annual conclave Mahanadu, which got under way on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram on May 27 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu said, “The currency notes of the denomination of ₹2,000 were recently withdrawn from circulation. However, the ₹500 denomination notes should also be withdrawn.”

Referring to the 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu alleged that YSRCP had stocked the higher denomination currency notes for the purpose.

“We have been strongly advocating digital currency. We are committed to the idea of withdrawing the higher denomination currency notes,” he said.

