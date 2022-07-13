Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Naidu accuses YSRCP leaders of plundering State

TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: V RAJU
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA July 13, 2022 21:39 IST
July 14, 2022

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP leaders of looting ₹1.62 crore.

Mr. Naidu was speaking after inaugurating a photo exhibition titled, ‘YSRCP land sharks devouring mountains’, at the party office, near here, on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the land mafia had swindled ₹25,000 crore in the State. Similarly, the sand mafia had looted ₹10,000 crore, while the mining mafia plundered ₹25,000 crore, he added. Similarly, liquor, drugs, ganja, ration rice, and red sanders were looted, he alleged, and added that no sector was spared.

The Annamayya dam was washed away due to the sand mafia. Laterite and bauxite mining was going on at Bamidakaloddi on the Visakhapatnam-Godavari border.  Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam was destroyed. A part of the iconic Rushikonda was demolished. “The site falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone and mining is prohibited in such a region. In spite of it, extensive quarrying is taking place there,” he said.

