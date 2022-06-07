Andhra Pradesh: Nadda prays at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

With the blessings of the Goddess, we will preserve the unity and integrity of the nation, says BJP president

BJP national president J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday that he and his party colleagues prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to shower Her blessings on people from all walks of life.

We prayed that people lived together and displayed a spirit of brotherhood, Mr. Nadda told the media after having darshan of the Goddess at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here.

The BJP president’s comments assume significance in the backdrop of the suspension of the party’s official spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation‘s (OIC) request to the United Nations to take measures to ensure the rights of the Muslims were protected.

Mr. Nadda said they prayed to the Goddess to given them the strength and energy to serve the nation. “With the blessings of the Goddess, we will preserve the unity and integrity of the nation,” Mr. Nadda said.

“The BJP rank and file will work with new zeal and energy. A ‘high thinking’ has been kindled in their minds, and they will strive to achieve the goals. The BJP wants to see Bharat as a developed nation,” he observed.

Party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao was among others present.