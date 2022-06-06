Andhra Pradesh: Nadda makes no mention of burning political issues  

His speech was limited to achievements of the Modi government

His speech was limited to achievements of the Modi government

VIJAYAWADA

The issues such as the likely fate of the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s performances in Andhra Pradesh found no mention in BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s speech at the meeting of chiefs of the Shakti Kendras here on Monday.

Mr. Nadda did not even utter the word Jana Sena, forget about commenting on where the alliance is headed and whether it is going to be a broader front comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), whose president N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed on the need for the opposition parties to wage a collective fight against the YSRCP.

It was in this context that JSP president Pawan Kalyan had aired a similar view that the anti-YSRCP vote should not be allowed to split.

Mr. Nadda neither spoke about the raging debate on the YSRCP government’s proposal to have three capitals nor its precarious financial position.

The BJP national president limited his speech to the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and the only thing he said about YSRCP was that it is a ‘family party’ which should be ‘punished for its follies’.

Asserting that pulling off a coup in 2024 is not an impossible task for the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP, Mr. Nadda said he would touch upon some issues related to the State in public meeting, scheduled to be held at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.