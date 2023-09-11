ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Mystery shrouds death of Nandiwada SI’s husband in Krishna district

September 11, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - GUDIVADA

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-two-year-old B. Ashok (32), husband of Nandiwada Sub-Inspector of Police P. Sirisha, died under mysterious circumstances at his house in Nandiwada in Krishna district on Sunday. The couple was married two years ago and they had one-year-old daughter. Locals said that Sirisha and her husband had some family issues. Ashok reportedly hanged self, when his wife was at home. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gudivada, where he was declared brought dead. Family members of the deceased alleged that Ashok was murdered. Following a complaint, the police registered a case. “We booked a case under Section 174 CrPc. Viscera samples have been sent to FSL for examination,” said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Srikanth on Monday. People having suicidal tendencies can dial 100

