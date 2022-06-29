Andhra Pradesh: My suspension is illegal, argues IPS officer

There are no grounds to take action against me, and I will fight it legally, says A.B. Venkateswara Rao

There are no grounds to take action against me, and I will fight it legally, says A.B. Venkateswara Rao

Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase Commissioner A.B. Venkateswara Rao has said that his suspension is illegal.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said there were no grounds to take action against him, and said he would fight it legally.

The State government, in its orders, had alleged that Mr. Rao tried to influence the witnesses in the case filed against him.

“After the posting was given to the officer, it was noticed that he tried to influence the witnesses relating to the criminal trial,” the government had said in its order.

However, the IPS officer said the ACB, which had filed a case against him in March 2021, did not file any chargesheet so far.

“Some public representatives and All India Services (AIS) officers are facing trial, and are in position now. But some persons are targeting me,” Mr. Rao said.

The State government had suspended Mr. Rao for the first time in February 2020 on charges of misconduct and corruption in procurement of security equipment while he was Additional DGP (Intelligence).