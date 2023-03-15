Andhra Pradesh: My journey is with the poor and my goal is to eradicate poverty, asserts Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that eradication of poverty is his goal.

The Chief Minister made the observation while discussing the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer had addressed the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature on March 14, marking the commencement of the Budget session that would conclude on March 24.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Only the Opposition talks about things like Microsoft, Bill Gates and the bullet train. But I remain grounded. My journey is with the common man, my journey is with the poor. My battle is against those who rob the poor. My goal is to eradicate poverty.”

The Chief Minister maintained that “a society can become strong only if poor families are financially strong.”

“The State will do good only if all the regions and all groups are strengthened. This is the principle I believe in. This is my economics and the politics and history that I have learnt from my father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” the Chief Minister said.

Real development

“Real development is delivered when people feel confident about their lives in the present and future,” he said, and added that he was proud to say that his government instilled confidence by transferring ₹1.97 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to people of all sections of society without any bias through various schemes.

During the TDP regime, only 39 lakh people were given ₹1,000 as pension per month. After the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power, the number of beneficiaries increased to 64 lakh, and now each of them was drawing ₹2,750 per month, he said. “It will be increased to ₹3,000 by next year, and only after that, we will go for the general elections,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced.

Digital schools

Stating that the government had set up secretariats at village and ward level to provide maximum benefits to all the eligible persons, he said, “Along with the secretariats, we constructed Rythu Bharosa Kendras for the benefit of the farming community. Each village has a primary health care centre. We are developing digital libraries in villages. The people can find a change in the old and new government schools, which are being developed under the Nadu - Nedu. We are providing quality English medium education to the poor students.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the next couple of years, all the schools would be developed as digital schools.

Housing for poor

The Jagananna Colonies, the housing units for the poor that were under various stages of construction, would vouch for development ushered in by the government in villages, he said.

“This is what the government has done for the welfare of the common man in the last 45 months. This is more than enough to describe the difference between the previous TDP government and present dispensation,” he said.

“Interactive flat panels are being installed in schools to transform them into digital classrooms. The digital classrooms will be launched from June. Students studying in Classes 8 and above are being provided with content-based tabs. Now, private schools have also started providing tabs,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Before Nadu-Nedu, the government schools were lagging behind. Now, private schools are following the government schools. This is another great achievement of the YSRCP government,” he said.

“After delivering 98.5% of the promises made in the election manifesto, we are going to introduce the fourth budget in the Assembly,” he said.

Stating that he considered the manifesto as a sacred book, he said the government provided benefits under Navaratnalu to all the eligible people, irrespective of their caste, region, religion and political affiliation.

“This government has confined politics to only elections. After elections, everyone belongs to one family,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Medical colleges

In the past, it was difficult to find one surveyor at the mandal level, but now we recruited 10,185 surveyors, and they were serving at the village level. There were only 11 medical colleges till 2019, but now the number increased to 17, the Chief Minister said.