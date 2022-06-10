Andhra Pradesh: My focus has always been on fast delivery of justice, says CJI Ramana

‘Government proactive in clearing proposals put forth for filling judicial vacancies’

‘Government proactive in clearing proposals put forth for filling judicial vacancies’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana has said his focus has always been on ensuring a fast delivery of justice to the common man in the country.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu on Friday, Justice Ramana said lack of proper infrastructure and judicial vacancies had adversely impacted the mechanism involved in the fast disposal of cases.

“Out of 1,100 Judges in various high courts in the country, if there are about 400 to 500 posts vacant all the time, how can one expect fast delivery of justice?” he questioned.

“Sensing the gravity of the situation, I have recommended filling of 195 judicial vacancies, and thanks to the government, which has not only reacted proactively but also immediately cleared 180 posts,” Justice Ramana said.

The CJI said he was again contemplating putting forth a proposal for filling more than 120 vacancies, and was optimistic of a positive outcome.

“I have received a communique this morning stating that the government has given its nod for the appointment of six Chief Justices to various high courts,” Justice Ramana said.

Speaking about his recent meeting with the Prime Minister, Justice Ramana said, “When I met Narendra Modi about three to four days ago, his reaction on the need to have a robust system of legal aid services and further strengthening the judiciary was very affirmative.”

I had taken over the reigns of the apex court at a time when the country was bitterly engrossed in a fight with the COVID-19 pandemic that unfortunately left me with a lesser number of working days, Justice Ramana said.

“Had it not been so, I would have further contributed my best for the infrastructure development of the judiciary,” he added.