Andhra Pradesh: My family has no connection with Adan group, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

The YSRCP leader warns TDP against mud-slinging

YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday made it clear that his family had no connection with the Adan group.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, while refuting the TDP’s allegations, warned it against dragging his family into cheap politics. He further warned the opposition party of serious consequences if it did not stop mud-slinging.

He alleged that the family of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, which runs the Heritage company, was well-connected with many firms that were involved in irregularities.

He asked whether Mr. Naidu owned all those companies, or could he be linked with those irregularities.

Claiming that he had no ties with any firm except Aurobindo, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the cruise business in Visakhapatnam did not belong to his daughter.

Accusing Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh of making false allegations against him as they were unable to compete with him in the political arena, the YSRCP leader warned them “not to cross their limits.”