ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Mutyalamma temple’s jatara to begin in Vizianagaram on March 5

February 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mutyalamma Temple Trust Chairman Maddala Bhaskara Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sri Mutyalamma temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the 71st annual celebrations between March 5 and 9 in Kothapeta of Vizianagaram district, according to the temple chairman Maddala Bhaskara Rao. He said that over 50,000 devotees are expected to take part in three-day celestial programmes including cultural events.

The trust board member Peddinti Apparao said that the locals would give utmost importance to carrying ghatams on those three days as they strongly believe that the presiding deity Mutyalamma would protect them from communicable diseases. He said that the temple was famous after plague was controlled within a few days during 1951-52 with continuous prayers to the deity. Other trustee Ommi Ramana and priest Karri Ramasharma were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US