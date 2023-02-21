HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Mutyalamma temple’s jatara to begin in Vizianagaram on March 5

February 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mutyalamma Temple Trust Chairman Maddala Bhaskara Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Mutyalamma Temple Trust Chairman Maddala Bhaskara Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sri Mutyalamma temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the 71st annual celebrations between March 5 and 9 in Kothapeta of Vizianagaram district, according to the temple chairman Maddala Bhaskara Rao. He said that over 50,000 devotees are expected to take part in three-day celestial programmes including cultural events.

The trust board member Peddinti Apparao said that the locals would give utmost importance to carrying ghatams on those three days as they strongly believe that the presiding deity Mutyalamma would protect them from communicable diseases. He said that the temple was famous after plague was controlled within a few days during 1951-52 with continuous prayers to the deity. Other trustee Ommi Ramana and priest Karri Ramasharma were present.

