Andhra Pradesh: Municipal Vice-Chairman tries to end life following argument with Minister’s follower in Konaseema district

July 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - RAMACHANDRAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ramachandrapuram Municipal Vice-Chairman Kolamuru Shivaji reportedly attempted to end his life by consuming poison following an argument with a follower of Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna here in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. The incident occurred during the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme presided over by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna. 

The YSRCP supporter has reportedly questioned Mr. Shivaji over his affiliation with a group that supports Rajya Sabha member  Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and his presence in a meeting held on Sunday against Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

Mr. Shivaji has been admitted to a local hospital and he is out of danger, said Ramachandrapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad.

Those who are struggling with suicidal tendencies could contact 94407-96507.

