Andhra Pradesh: Municipal staff stage dharna demanding release of pending salaries

More than 100 municipal employees sat on a dharna in front of the District Collector’s office here on Monday seeking immediate payment of salaries pending for three months.

Members of the Municipal Employees and Workers’ Union, affiliated to the CITU, took out a rally from the electricity office to the District Collectorate under the leadership of A.T.M. Nagaraju and raised slogans against the State government and the municipal corporation.

They said the permanent staff had not received their salaries since last January, while the outsourced staff and health assistants had not received salaries for five months and they were not being given equal pay for equal work. The employees and workers demanded immediate resolution of the complications in the implementation of Employees State Insurance(ESI) and Employees Provident Fund(EPF) facility for the staff and also provide safety equipment along with tools for performing their duties.

“We had submitted a memorandum to District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan 10 days ago, but no action was taken,” said CITU District secretary Nagendra.

They threatened to intensify agitation at the Collectorate in the coming days and asked the workers to be ready for a “Chalo Vijayawada” agitation very soon. Police personnel asked the employees to not block the traffic and got them to vacate the place.