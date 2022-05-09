Andhra Pradesh mulls appointment of Deputy Collectors as temple EOs

Decision on encroachment of Endowments Department land soon, says Minister

Plans are afoot to utilise the Common Good Fund for vigilance and security purpose, says Kottu Satyanarayana.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana has said that the Andhra Pradesh government is considering a proposal of appointing Deputy Collector-rank officers as the Executive Officers of the major temples in the State.

Addressing a review meeting with Principal Secretary (Endowments) A.K. Singhal and Commissioner of Endowments Hari Jawaharlal, the Minister said that the decision could be taken shortly to deal with the issues pertaining to encroachment of land belonging to the department. He said that the government was not in a position to bear with any loss caused to the exchequer.

He said that the government was thinking of utilising the funds under the Common Good Fund (CGF) for vigilance and security related issues and it would be discussed in a meeting slated for May 12.

“We will not spare those who tries to encroach land belonging to Endowments Department. If necessary, we will frame rules pertaining to appointment of Deputy Collector-rank officers as the Executive Officers of the temples,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.