Andhra Pradesh: MR Pharmacy College to hold job mela on February 26

Maharaja College of Pharmacy of Vizianagaram will hold a job mela in association with Pulsus Group on February 26 to recruit youngsters who completed B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M. Pharmacy, Pharma-D, Environmental Sciences, Food and Nutrition, M.Sc.. with microbiology, chemistry and organic chemistry,

According to a release from the college, around 200 youngsters would be recruited in the special drive. The selected candidates have to send their resumes to vizag@pulsus.com and hr.vizag@pulsus.com. The College training and placement officer S.Rajeswari said that the applicants should come with their original certificates for selection process and interview. Around 200 youngsters are expected to be provided jobs during this special drive, the organisers said.