Andhra Pradesh: MP’s obscene video original, asserts Telugu Desam Party

Citing U.S.-based ‘Eclipse Forensics report’, Pattabhiram demands action against Gorantla Madhav

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 13, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday said that the obscene video allegedly involving YSRCP Member of Parliament Gorantla Madhav was original and not morphed as being claimed.

Addressing the media here, TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said that the U.S.-based Eclipse Forensics, in its report, had said that the video was not fake.

Releasing the copies of the lab report, Mr. Pattabhiram demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “break his silence” on the issue as the people of the State expected the government to respond.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government, which brought in legislations such as Disha and devised apps for women safety, is, for some strange reason, silent on the case involving its own party MP,” the TDP leader alleged.

Further alleging that attempts were being made to protect the ruling party MP, Mr. Pattabhiram said the TDP had forwarded the video in question to the U.S.-based lab on August 9, which had confirmed that it was authentic and not edited.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Demanding that action be taken against Mr. Madhav, the TDP leader recalled that Minister R.K. Roja and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had promised action against the MP if the video was proved to be genuine.

“If the Chief Minister fails to take action against his party MP, the TDP will take the fight to Delhi and submit the lab report to the President, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and the Union Home Minister,” Mr. Pattabhiram said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app