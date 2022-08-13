Andhra Pradesh: MP’s obscene video original, asserts Telugu Desam Party

Citing U.S.-based ‘Eclipse Forensics report’, Pattabhiram demands action against Gorantla Madhav

Citing U.S.-based ‘Eclipse Forensics report’, Pattabhiram demands action against Gorantla Madhav

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday said that the obscene video allegedly involving YSRCP Member of Parliament Gorantla Madhav was original and not morphed as being claimed.

Addressing the media here, TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said that the U.S.-based Eclipse Forensics, in its report, had said that the video was not fake.

Releasing the copies of the lab report, Mr. Pattabhiram demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “break his silence” on the issue as the people of the State expected the government to respond.

“The State government, which brought in legislations such as Disha and devised apps for women safety, is, for some strange reason, silent on the case involving its own party MP,” the TDP leader alleged.

Further alleging that attempts were being made to protect the ruling party MP, Mr. Pattabhiram said the TDP had forwarded the video in question to the U.S.-based lab on August 9, which had confirmed that it was authentic and not edited.

Demanding that action be taken against Mr. Madhav, the TDP leader recalled that Minister R.K. Roja and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had promised action against the MP if the video was proved to be genuine.

“If the Chief Minister fails to take action against his party MP, the TDP will take the fight to Delhi and submit the lab report to the President, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and the Union Home Minister,” Mr. Pattabhiram said.